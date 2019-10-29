ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2019) In yet a new sign of upbeat market sentiments and growing investor confidence in the country's investment landscape, the 2019 Foreign Direct Investment Transparency Index in Abu Dhabi has marked 73.8 points in a 100-point scale.

The latest score was issued by the Research Department of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development in collaboration with the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi.

The score reflects views of the respondents regarding seven key topics, including the efficiency of government policies in Abu Dhabi to attract and bolster FDIs, the Federal and local governments’ role in managing policies, and the incentives provided to foreign investors, the ADDED indicated.

Saif Mohamed Al Hajeri, Chairman of ADDED, said that the Abu Dhabi Government is keen to stimulate FDI inflows to the local economy by collaborating with relevant government entities to improve the quality of government services and optimise the performance of institutional, legal, and procedural structures.

In accordance with the goals of Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, the ADDED works on enabling the private sector to effectively contribute to various economic activities, providing investors with transparent data and information about the investment environment in the emirate, Al Hajeri added.