UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Survey Reveals Growing Investor Confidence In Abu Dhabi's Business Environment

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 02:00 AM

Survey reveals growing investor confidence in Abu Dhabi's business environment

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2019) In yet a new sign of upbeat market sentiments and growing investor confidence in the country's investment landscape, the 2019 Foreign Direct Investment Transparency Index in Abu Dhabi has marked 73.8 points in a 100-point scale.

The latest score was issued by the Research Department of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development in collaboration with the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi.

The score reflects views of the respondents regarding seven key topics, including the efficiency of government policies in Abu Dhabi to attract and bolster FDIs, the Federal and local governments’ role in managing policies, and the incentives provided to foreign investors, the ADDED indicated.

Saif Mohamed Al Hajeri, Chairman of ADDED, said that the Abu Dhabi Government is keen to stimulate FDI inflows to the local economy by collaborating with relevant government entities to improve the quality of government services and optimise the performance of institutional, legal, and procedural structures.

In accordance with the goals of Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, the ADDED works on enabling the private sector to effectively contribute to various economic activities, providing investors with transparent data and information about the investment environment in the emirate, Al Hajeri added.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi 2019 Market Government

Recent Stories

4th International Parliament of Tolerance and Peac ..

36 minutes ago

Japan to increase exports of authentic Japanese ri ..

51 minutes ago

Chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council meets Pope Franc ..

1 hour ago

SIAL Middle East to kick off December in Abu Dhab ..

2 hours ago

US, China, Russia Press for Renewed Afghan Peace T ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister stresses for enduring political sol ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.