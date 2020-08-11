Suspension of IPC services continues with exception of urgent cases: Department of Health-Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2020) The Department of Health-Abu Dhabi (DoH) announced the suspension of International Patient Care (IPC) services is ongoing, with the exception of urgent cases whose treatment is not available in the UAE. This exception is given based on the decision of a medical committee.

DoH stated that urgent care requests can be submitted through TAMM, the Abu Dhabi government services ecosystem. Applicants must submit their request for treatment abroad through the platform, regardless if the approval has been granted beforehand, in addition to filling and submitting the application form along with the required documents including recent medical reports from one of Abu Dhabi’s hospitals. The reports must be addressed to DoH and carry the signatures of the patient’s consulting doctor, section head and chief medical director. This allows for the request to be evaluated by the medical committee to determine if the case is urgent and requires treatment abroad, or if the patient has access to healthcare services locally, with their current health condition taken into consideration, in coordination with the concerned authorities.

DoH explained that it continues to intensify its efforts in utilising medical expertise, adapting cutting-edge technologies and tele-consulting a number of leading international hospitals to provide high quality medical care for new patients and patients returning to the UAE who require intensive monitoring, in coordination with SEHA and Mubadala healthcare.

Hind Al Zaabi, Acting Director of IPC services at DoH said: "Patients’ health and safety remain at the forefront of our priorities and will continue to drive our dedicated efforts that have been amplified further in these unprecedented times. We continue to ensure that our patients have an easy access to excellent healthcare services through harnessing the benefits of technology and tele-consulting, inside and outside the UAE, and coordinating with consultants from leading international hospitals, with which we have established long-term relationships for the benefit and wellbeing of the community."

DoH’s command centre continues to monitor the treatment offered to UAE-based patients seeking treatment abroad and maintains continuous communication with them.

DoH had announced the temporary suspension of IPC services in March in line with the regulator’s efforts to prioritise patients' health, whilst also ensuring that precautionary measures are being implemented to limit the risk of contagion during the pandemic.

DoH asks patients seeking urgent care treatment to submit the required documents on the platform through the following link: https://www.tamm.abudhabi/en/aspects-of-life/healthsafety/healthinsurance/Dealing-with-health-emergencies/requestfortreatmentabroad For inquiries related to IPC services, please contact the following number: +971 – 2 - 4175555.