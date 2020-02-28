Suspension of Umrah visas over Coronavirus goes with Sharia, says Al Azhar

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2020) CAIRO, 28th February 2020 (WAM) - Al Azhar has commended the precautionary and preventive measures taken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to prevent the spread of Coronavirus among Muslims wishing to perform Umrah.

In a statement carried by Saudi Press Agency, Al Azhar ruled that "These measures are permissible, legitimate and rewarded. Rather, they are a legal duty to protect people."