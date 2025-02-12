Sustainability a strategic necessity for governments, says Schneider Electric MEA President

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) Walid Sheta, President of the middle East & Africa Zone at Schneider Electric, affirmed that sustainability is no longer merely an ethical commitment but has become a strategic necessity for governments and businesses worldwide.

He emphasised that energy efficiency plays a crucial role in reducing carbon emissions and is just as important as transitioning to clean and renewable energy sources.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit 2025 in Dubai, he noted that 70 percent of global carbon emissions come from cities and buildings, making digital solutions essential for reducing energy consumption and improving efficiency.

He highlighted that governments are increasingly open to adopting these solutions, citing the UAE’s experience as a prime example in the region, with its large-scale solar power plants serving as a model to follow.

Regarding the concept of smart cities, Shata explained that they rely on a combination of clean energy sources, such as solar and wind power, alongside advanced technologies to enhance energy efficiency.

For instance, desalination plants, which are among the most energy-intensive facilities, can reduce their energy consumption by 50 percent through the use of advanced software and more efficient equipment.

He added that Schneider Electric has launched a programme in the UAE in partnership with over 50 factories to help them optimise their energy consumption.

Shata revealed that this initiative has achieved results ranging from a 10 to 20 percent reduction in energy consumption, leading to lower costs and enhanced competitiveness in global markets.

Regarding the role of artificial intelligence in improving energy efficiency, he explained that smart data analytics help factories and large retail stores, such as supermarkets, identify optimal consumption patterns. By analysing data, businesses can determine the best times to operate equipment such as air conditioning units and ovens, based on customer footfall, seasonal changes, and peak hours, thereby minimising waste without compromising user experience.