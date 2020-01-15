Sustainability a way of working, lifestyle, cornerstone of achieving prosperity: Abdullah bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, stated that in the UAE sustainability is a way of working, a lifestyle and a cornerstone of achieving prosperity.

He made this statement while touring the World Future Energy Summit, held on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, ADSW, 2020, taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC, until 18th January, 2020.

Sheikh Abdullah added that ADSW 2020 highlights the UAE’s leading role in supporting the global efforts to achieve sustainability and various initiatives that aim to achieve sustainable development in many communities, which is following in the footsteps of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who supported the approach of sustainability to achieve overall progress.

He also stressed the importance of this global event, which is an inspiring platform for the youth and future generations.

Sheikh Abdullah began his tour by visiting the pavilion of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, where he was received by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment.

He then visited the platform of the Climate Innovation Exchange, CLIX, Summit, organised by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and viewed 42 innovative projects, which include specialist weather satellites, automated agricultural technologies, hydrogen fuel cells and fast-charging networks for electric vehicles.

He also visited the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, pavilion, where he was briefed about the progress of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Energy Complex, which is the largest complex of its type in the world and has an expected production capacity of 5,000 megawatts by 2030.

He also visited the pavilion of the Expo 2020 Dubai, where he was briefed about the expo’s role in raising awareness of sustainability and the importance of adopting renewable energy solutions. The pavilion is an environmentally-friendly and energy-saving platform.

Sheikh Abdullah ended his tour by visiting the pavilion of Masdar, where he was briefed by officials from the company about its projects in many countries that aim to promote renewable energy solutions around the world.

Sheikh Abdullah was accompanied by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs.