Sustainability Bus to raise awareness about Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Nov, 2019) Masdar, the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company and host of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, ADSW, launched an eco-bus that will tour the country to raise awareness about the world’s largest sustainability gathering in January, in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Power Corporation and Hafilat Industry LLC.

"This campaign is a great opportunity to engage local communities across all the seven emirates of the UAE to raise awareness about the ADSW’s commitment to sustainable development," said Dr. Lamya Nawaf Fawwaz, Executive Director for Brand and Strategic Initiatives at Masdar.

"Our aim is to get everyone in the UAE on-board our sustainability journey with a range of activities and educational workshops to enable them to play their part in addressing climate change, whether that is through recycling, reducing their consumption of power and water, or using public transport more often," Dr. Fawwaz added.

Visitors to the Sustainability Bus will be introduced to Masdar and its strategic platforms, the ADSW, the Zayed Sustainability prize, and Youth 4 Sustainability. They will also learn how they can make a difference in helping to mitigate climate change at home, while interactive workshops for children will also be held.

The all-electric Sustainability Bus will visit every emirate in the UAE for a full weekend (Thursday to Saturday) from 28th November, 2019. The tour starts at Al Rumailah, in Fujairah (28th to 30th November), before visiting Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah (5th to 7th December), Kite Beach in Umm Al Qaiwain (12th to 14th December), Ajman (19th to 21st December), Al Majaz Waterfront in Sharjah (26th to 28th December), Dubai City Walk (2nd to 4th January, 2020), and Abu Dhabi Corniche, East Plaza (9th to 11th January, 2020). The bus will end its journey at The Festival at Masdar City from 16th to 18th January, 2020.

When launched at the ADSW 2018, the Sustainability Bus was the first fully electric passenger bus in the region and served passengers on several routes in Abu Dhabi.

Launched in partnership with Abu Dhabi’s Department of Transport, Abu Dhabi-based manufacturer, Hafilat Industry LLC, and electric motors maker, Siemens middle East, the bus has been designed to withstand the heat and humidity of the UAE climate.