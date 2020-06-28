UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sustainable Agriculture Is An Economic And Social Necessity For Our Country, Says Mohammed Bin Rashid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 07:15 PM

Sustainable agriculture is an economic and social necessity for our country, says Mohammed bin Rashid

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has underlined the importance of food security as a key element of comprehensive development and highlighted UAE’s keenness to formulate plans and policies aimed at facilitating sustainable food production by utilising the latest in technology and innovative approaches.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed said that the founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, realized the importance of this sector at an early stage and began to implement agricultural development plans, "We have learned from Sheikh Zayed, the founding father of the UAE, the importance of agriculture to sustaining civilization. In Zayed’s footsteps we follow, marching ahead to create a better future for our country."

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid remarks came while chairing the remote Cabinet meeting, held today, where a number of decisions were approved, including the "UAE Sustainable Agriculture System" aimed at increasing self-sufficiency in crops, increasing returns and investments in the sector.

The UAE Sustainable Agriculture System, the first of its kind, aims to increase UAE’s self-sufficiency from agricultural production and increase the workforce in the agricultural sector.

The new System also seeks to invest in agriculture by utilising modern technologies, and make proactive changes in food and agricultural systems.

Gaining a competitive advantage and adopting the right marketing are key elements to the System to motivate consumers to buy sustainable products, which will contribute to the development in the supply chain.

The UAE Sustainable Agriculture System has benefited from the joint programme that was undertaken between the Future Food Security Office and the Government Accelerators to develop solutions that guarantees more competitiveness of local food production, and to provide support channels for those involved in this sector.

The System utilises artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. Smart phone applications will be used to help farmers to monitor insect’s movement. Other tools are also used to damage the fertility of insects.

The Cabinet has also approved the updated safety standardisation requirements for school buses in the UAE. The new update takes advantage of advanced technologies to boost safety levels.

The UAE Cabinet has designated Wizz Air Abu Dhabi as a national carrier, a move that will complement the national aviation sector.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology Agriculture UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Buy From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

SDHR launches 2nd phase of COVID-19 tests for govt ..

18 minutes ago

33 minutes ago

Kuwait announces 551 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

2 hours ago

DHA provides free digital health information for h ..

2 hours ago

UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs, US Special Repres ..

2 hours ago

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of USD 1.5 billion S ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.