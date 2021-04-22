Sustainable City joins 'The Climate Pledge', a commitment to net-zero carbon by 2040

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2021) On the occasion of Earth Day, April 22, The Sustainable City – Dubai’s first community designed to achieve net-zero energy - joined The Climate Pledge, a global commitment to be net-zero carbon by 2040, a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement targets.

This ambition is in line with the company’s long-term target to spearhead the way towards net-zero carbon living.

The Climate Pledge was launched in 2019 by Amazon and Global Optimism and aims to unite leading global businesses in a forward-thinking and ambitious commitment to reverse the detrimental effects of climate change. The Sustainable City is the first entity from the middle East to join this global pledge.

"Less than two years ago, Amazon co-founded The Climate Pledge and called on other companies to reach the Paris Agreement 10 years early today, more than 100 companies with over $1.4 trillion in global annual revenues and more than 5 million employees have signed the pledge," said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO.

"We are proud to stand with other signatories to use our scale to decarbonize the economy through real business change and innovation.

"

All signatories to The Climate Pledge agree to three Primary components. The first, to measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis; the second to implement decarbonisation strategies through real business changes and innovations; and lastly to neutralize any remaining emissions with credible offsets.

In 2020, The Sustainable City achieved net positive energy in all common areas of the city, producing 150% of all electricity consumption from rooftop solar parking. The city’s robust sustainability philosophy, which combines social, environmental and economic sustainability, enable the city to achieve these targets.

The Sustainable City infrastructure supports the climate challenge through urban farming, renewable energy, waste and water reuse and recycling and widespread electric transportation. It is currently home to around 3000 residents with 100% occupancy rate.

By signing The Climate Pledge, The Sustainable City is sending an important signal that there will be rapid growth in demand for products and services that help reduce carbon emissions.