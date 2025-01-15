Sustainable Finance Transforming GCC’s Future, KPMG-FAB Report Finds
Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2025 | 10:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) ABU DHABI, 15th January, 2025 (WAM) – Driven by the global surge in demand for sustainable finance, the GCC is strategically leveraging it to diversify its economies and accelerate progress towards net-zero goals.
A new report by KPMG Lower Gulf and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) found that sustainable finance has a pivotal role in driving economic growth, job creation, and diversification across the GCC.
The report, titled ‘The Sustainable Finance Imperative’, examines how climate-smart investments, estimated to total $23 trillion across emerging markets, and other instruments are reshaping the region’s economic future. Launched on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, the report emphasises how sustainable finance is key to addressing global climate goals and fostering long-term resilience in the region.
The report outlines how the GCC’s focus on green investments is projected to contribute up to $2 trillion to regional GDP by 2030, primarily through sectors such as renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure. FAB, the UAE’s largest bank, has facilitated AED216 billion in sustainable and transition financing projects — 43% of its 2030 target of AED500 billion — as ESG-focused financing is driven by clear client demand.
Green investments are expected to create over one million jobs by the end of the decade, with the UAE already committing $16.8 billion toward renewable energy initiatives. CEOs in the region increasingly recognise the value of ESG-driven strategies, with 56% expecting significant returns from sustainability investments within the next five years, signalling a shift in corporate priorities towards long-term resilience.
The findings of this report come at a crucial time as the region ramps up its efforts to combat climate change and shift to a low-carbon emission environment.
Fadi Al Shihabi, Partner and ESG Services Leader at KPMG Lower Gulf, said: “This report illustrates how sustainable finance is not only transforming the GCC’s economic landscape but is also creating critical opportunities for diversification and value creation. As the region transitions to a low-carbon economy, financial institutions and policymakers must collaborate to leverage these opportunities and build a more sustainable and resilient future.”
The report provides detailed insights into how financial instruments facilitate the merging of ESG principles across the GCC’s transition. Flagship projects such as the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in the UAE and the NEOM Green Hydrogen project in Saudi Arabia are leading examples of how sustainable finance is enabling large-scale, climate-resilient developments. These projects show the transformative potential of green finance for environmental and economic goals, positioning the GCC as a leader in the global energy transition. The GCC is set to capitalise on emerging climate-smart investments further, with sustainable projects set to drive GDP growth and create substantial employment opportunities, especially in the renewable energy and infrastructure sectors.
The report also emphasises the critical role of sustainable finance in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) and fast-tracking economic diversification. By aligning financial flows with national sustainability strategies, the GCC is establishing itself as a global leader in sustainable finance.
Recent Stories
Sustainable finance transforming GCC’s future, KPMG-FAB report finds
Saud bin Saqr receives delegation of Arab, international media leaders
Governor of Alaska: WFES provides platforms for fostering relationships with UAE ..
CEPA unlocks substantial opportunities for expanding exports of high-quality foo ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives Al Dhafra citizens, Liwa International Festival 2025 c ..
UAE President, Albanian Prime Minister explore ways to enhance bilateral ties
Mansour bin Zayed, Uzbek President discuss cooperation
UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 50 captives between Russia, U ..
Dubai Humanitarian dispatches 68.4 metric tonnes of aid to Gaza
UAE-Finland Business Council discusses enhancing trade exchange, private sector ..
EtihadWE, partners unveil major sustainability initiatives at WFES 2025
Mansoor bin Mohammed opens 10th edition of Dubai International Project Managemen ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Sustainable finance transforming GCC’s future, KPMG-FAB report finds2 minutes ago
-
Saud bin Saqr receives delegation of Arab, international media leaders17 minutes ago
-
Governor of Alaska: WFES provides platforms for fostering relationships with UAE investors, companie ..32 minutes ago
-
CEPA unlocks substantial opportunities for expanding exports of high-quality food products to UAE: P ..47 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Zayed receives Al Dhafra citizens, Liwa International Festival 2025 committee members1 hour ago
-
UAE President, Albanian Prime Minister explore ways to enhance bilateral ties1 hour ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed, Uzbek President discuss cooperation2 hours ago
-
UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 50 captives between Russia, Ukraine2 hours ago
-
Dubai Humanitarian dispatches 68.4 metric tonnes of aid to Gaza2 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid set to honour Great Arab Minds 2024 winners on Thursday2 hours ago
-
Emirates Nuclear Energy Company launches ENEC Consulting to support new civil nuclear energy project ..2 hours ago
-
UAE-Finland Business Council discusses enhancing trade exchange, private sector opportunities2 hours ago