Sustainable Health Workforce, Medical Education and Emiratisation Council kicks off first

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

meeting ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2021) The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), kicked off the first meeting of the Sustainable Health Workforce Council, which saw vital participation from various government entities hailing from different sectors including health, education, human resources, technology and investment.

The meeting brought together key industry players who will be empowered to play a strategic role to further boost the sustainability of the healthcare sector’s workforce.

Forming this council is yet another concrete step in Abu Dhabi’s journey towards becoming the preferred destination for medical education and guaranteed training, in accordance with the highest international standards. The council aims to further strengthen cooperation to support the Emiratisation agenda of the health workforce, in addition to implementing strategies to ensure a balanced demand and supply of the workforce, as well as the acceleration of all decisions related to supporting the health workforce in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The first meeting took place with the participation of representatives from the Department of Education and Knowledge, Human Resources Authority, Mubadala Company, Abu Dhabi Healthcare Services Company, Ministry of Education, Higher Colleges of Technology, Fatima Colleges of Health Sciences, Khalifa University, United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), as well as female and male students enrolled in medical and healthcare programmes in UAEU, paving their way to becoming the UAE’s prospective doctors and nurses.

During his keynote speech, Dr. Jamal Mohammed Alkaabi, Under-Secretary of the DoH, stressed that the sustainability of the healthcare workforce remains at the forefront of DoH’s priorities and that human capital is the key foundation of healthcare quality and efficiency. He also highlighted the importance of carrying out more initiatives to promote medical education and health training and encourage local talents and the younger generation to pursue opportunities in the healthcare sector.

The meeting kicked off with underscoring the council’s goals, visions and strategic programmes, then moved on to discuss successful methods to align government strategies related to the health workforce, medical education and Emiratisation, through statistics and current data which will determine the future needs of the sector. The council also aims to further enhance the efficiency of the human capital in the healthcare sector and improve the learning and training environment, as well as setting a mechanism to fill the gaps in healthcare specialities in Abu Dhabi.

According to DoH statistics, females account for 75 percent of the total Emirati workforce in Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector, and 94 percent of the total health professionals in the government healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi are Emiratis.