Sustainable Industrial Sector Key Driver Of Local Economy: RAK Ruler

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2023 | 06:15 PM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, said that the sustainable industrial sector is a key driver of the national economy and the growing investments in this sector are in line with the emirate’s vision to create an attractive business environment.

Ras Al Khaimah has adopted a clear long-term strategy based on establishing a balanced multi-resource economy, he added, noting that the emirate’s economic flexibility has enabled it to adopt sustainable plans that will enhance its competitiveness.

He made this statement while visiting the U-PAK facility of the Kuwait Packaging Materials Manufacturing Company, which specialises in producing high-quality and custom food packaging, located in the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) in Al Hamra.

During his visit, Sheikh Saud, accompanied by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Public Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah, witnessed the expansion of the facility’s new production line for high-quality solutions based on sustainability and solar power.

Sheikh Saud highlighted the emirate’s keenness to promote the culture of sustainability in all economic sectors by supporting and encouraging the transition to a more sustainable and flexible business model.

He then explored the facility’s manufacturing sections and the latest technologies used to expand the company’s products, which are in line with the best excellence and sustainability standards, through the use of environmentally-friendly packaging solutions.

