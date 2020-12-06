Swatch sets off Expo 2020 Dubai countdown

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2020) DUBAI, 6th December 2020 (WAM) - With exactly 300 days to go until the UAE welcomes the world to Expo 2020, Swatch, the event’s official timing provider, has kicked off the final leg of the journey to the next World Expo with the launch of a countdown clock at the Dubai Frame.

At a virtual event held on Saturday, Swatch introduced the official Expo 2020 Dubai countdown clock, with Egyptian-born, Dubai-raised professional skateboarder Karim Nassar taking online viewers on a thrilling journey across Dubai before arriving at the Dubai Frame to start the clock.

Pushing the limits of creativity and chasing constant progression, Swatch is known for its partnerships with pioneering athletes and has been on the skateboarding scene since the 1980s.

The message is clear: The world may have pressed pause during the last months, but now it’s time to come together and create the future. After all, time is what you make of it.

Taking place from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022, Expo 2020 Dubai is gearing up to bring its theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ to life. The six-month event will be a celebration of human spirit, resilience and optimism, and will capture the world’s imagination by welcoming the best minds and the most innovative ideas from across the globe.

Manal AlBayat, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: "Opening in the UAE’s Golden Jubilee year, Expo 2020 is an incredible opportunity to celebrate 50 years of remarkable progress, and showcase our nation’s ambitions and aspirations for the future to the world.

As we prepare to welcome millions of people to the UAE and to Expo 2020, the countdown clock will further engage and excite residents and visitors and inspire them to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience."

There are many Swatch surprises to look out for as the clock ticks down to the big opening of the next World Expo, including the launch of Swatch IBTIKAR watch - the official Expo 2020 themed timepiece, designed exclusively for the event. The name Ibtikar stands for innovation and the design features the Expo 2020 Dubai logo that takes its inspiration from a ring found at a 4,000-year-old archaeological site in the desert.

"Now more than ever, the world needs innovation - something that comes naturally to us at Swatch. We kick-started a revolution in the 1980s with a plastic watch and have blazed trails ever since. With the Expo 2020 attracting many cultural innovators from around the world, we are excited to spend this time together with you." said Bernardo Tribolet, VP Marketing at Swatch International.

World Expos are organized every five years and dedicated to sharing top-notch innovations, showcasing ground-breaking inventions, and inspiring solutions to fundamental challenges facing humanity. Expo 2020 Dubai is the first World Expo to be held in the middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, and the largest event ever held in the Arab world.

Expo 2020 Dubai marks the latest chapter in Swatch’s history. Over the last 34 years, Swatch has been an official partner at five Expos: 1986 in Canada, 1992 in Spain, 1998 in Portugal, 2010 in China, and 2015 in Italy.