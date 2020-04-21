UrduPoint.com
SWBC Offers 5,000 Free Memberships To Kitab Sawti

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 08:45 PM

SWBC offers 5,000 free memberships to Kitab Sawti

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2020) Sharjah World Book Capital, SWBC, has partnered with audiobook platform Kitab Sawti, the Arabic language audiobook library, to offer a free 3-month membership to 5,000 people around the world.

This partnership is especially important with the current challenges and retrictions caused by the COVID-19 crisis, SWBC said.

Using the code "Sharjahwbc", visitors will have unlimited access to a world-class audiobook service which contains more than 2,500 titles and has exclusive copyrights to 5,000 Arabic and translated versions of international bestsellers. The titles cover a wide range of topics and fields including economics, politics, literature, history, and technology.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Head of the Advisory Committee of SWBC, said, "The exceptional circumstances facing the world due to the coronavirus pandemic have offered us an impetus to continue supporting the publishing sector, including publishers, entrepreneurs, authors and readers with innovative solutions. By investing in the options that audiobooks offer, we aim to target the largest segment of book lovers and provide a larger number of people access to an exceptional selection of books, which aligns with SWBC's vision to bring books and knowledge to all segments of society.

"

"This partnership is a continuation of Sharjah’s efforts to support the Arab and international publishing industries, their smart innovations in particular, and reflects the strength of SWBC’s commitment to bring books and people together," Sheikha Bodour added.

Both existing and new users can avail this special offer, according to SWBC, urging new users to create an account by registering online at kitabsawti.com, while existing subscribers will follow a few easy steps on their account to get their free 3 -month membership. The promotion code ‘Sharjahwbc’ will be available for the first 5,000 users.

The code is only redeemable on the Kitab Sawti website, it said, adding that only 1 code per user. It further clarified that users who already have a premium subscription to the service are not eligible to avail this special promotion.

