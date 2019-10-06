UrduPoint.com
SWBC Office Invites Arab Writers And Poets To Contribute To 'Lungs Of The Sea'

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 07:45 PM

SWBC Office invites Arab writers and poets to contribute to 'Lungs of the Sea'

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2019) The Sharjah World Book Capital, SWBC Office, is urging Arab writers and poets to contribute to a contemporary Arabic language anthology, "Lungs of the Sea", as part of the Sharjah World Book Capital 2019 celebrations, and in keeping with Sharjah’s cultural vision to support and promote contemporary Arabic writers.

The works selected for the anthology will include those from emerging writers in the Arab world and well-known Names in modern Arabic literature.

The nominated literary works will be selected by an editorial committee comprising an elite group of critics and authors appointed by the SWBC Office.

To provide an opportunity for young authors, the editorial committee stipulates that this competition is only open to writers who were born after 1980, those who have at least one published book, and the work should be written in standard Arabic.

For information on submitting an entry, authors are urged to check publications@sharjahwbc.com The names of the writers who have been selected for inclusion in the book will be published by the SWBC on its social media sites. The anthology will be published and distributed during the closing ceremony of the Sharjah World Book Capital to be held on 23rd April, 2020.

The international committee of the World Book Capital at UNESCO named Sharjah the World Book Capital 2019 in appreciation of its vital role in supporting books and promoting reading. The year-long celebration was inaugurated on 23rd April, 2019.

