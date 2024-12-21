Sweden's Funding Cut To UNRWA Deepens Gaza's Suffering: UNRWA
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2024) Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), described Sweden's decision to stop funding the agency in 2025 as disappointing, stating that it comes at the worst time for Palestinian refugees.
In a press statement, Lazzarini said the decision was made just one day after the members of the United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly adopted a resolution supporting UNRWA.
He added that Sweden had been a long-term and reliable partner to UNRWA, providing both political and financial support for decades, and that this is a sad day for Palestinian refugees and the multilateral system that Sweden has been a leader in.
Lazzarini warned that the cessation of funding to UNRWA would undermine decades of Sweden's investment in human development, including depriving hundreds of thousands of girls and boys in the region of their right to education.
He clarified that the decision would exacerbate the suffering of Gaza's residents, who have endured hardship for the past fourteen months, expressing hope that the Swedish government would reconsider its decision and continue its long-standing solidarity by investing in political solutions and human development for Palestinian refugees through UNRWA.
