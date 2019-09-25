Swedish King receives credentials of UAE Ambassador

STOCKHOLM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2019) Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf has received the credentials of Sheikh Mohammed bin Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the newly-appointed UAE Ambassador to Sweden, during an official ceremony held at the Royal Palace.

The UAE Ambassador conveyed to the Swedish King the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

King Gustaf reciprocated his greetings to the UAE leaders, and wished the new ambassador success in strengthening Emirati-Swedish ties across all fields.

Al Maktoum expressed delight at his appointment, praising the strong relations the two countries enjoy, and vowed to enhance mutual cooperation in various sectors.