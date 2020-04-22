UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sweeping Steps To Protect COVID-19 Doctors In India

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 10:15 PM

Sweeping steps to protect COVID-19 doctors in India

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2020) From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 22nd April, 2020 (WAM) â€“ As the number of medical doctors, nurses and health workers who are infected by COVID-19 continues to rise in India, the central government in New Delhi and authorities in various states have announced a slew of steps to protect them and guarantee their welfare in the course of duty.

India is mobilizing 2.2 million medical professionals all across the country to care for COVID-19 patients, Preeti Sudan, Indiaâ€™s Health Secretary, told her counterparts in all of Indiaâ€™s states and union territories in a five-page letter on welfare measures for these health workers.

They will get insurance cover of Indian Rupees 5 million each for "loss of life due to COVID-19 and accidental death for any other reason on account of COVID-19-related duty," she wrote, asking state governments to inform doctors and other medical professionals of such steps to encourage them and to increase their morale.

"The insurance is free for the beneficiaries and the premium will be paid by the government. Nominees of any person providing services in treating COVID-19 can claim the compensation if the service provider sustains loss of life."

There is no precise number of medical professionals who have been infected by Coronavirus or died from COVID-19 in their line of duty because they are scattered in hospitals all across India, but their numbers have been rising.

There is growing appreciation for the sacrifices by doctors, nurses and others taking risks in treating COVID-19 patients.

Orissa stateâ€™s Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said yesterday that he will treat all healthcare workers who die fighting the Coronavirus as "martyrs." Orissa will give them state funerals.

Their survivors will receive Indian Rupees 5 million and awards will be instituted to recognise their sacrifices, to be handed out on national days, Patnaik said. This financial compensation will be in addition to the insurance cover announced by the Health Secretary.

"The families of all government personnel, medical and others, who die on COVID-19 duty will continue to receive full salary till the date of their normal retirement," the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, Indiaâ€™s cabinet today met and amended the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897 to increase protection for healthcare workers who are engaged in COVID-19-related duty. Under the amendment, anyone causing injuries to health workers, can be sentenced up to seven years in jail and can be fined up to half a million Indian Rupees.

If any damage is done to vehicles or clinics of healthcare workers, the amendment has provisions for compensation amounting to twice the value of the damaged property to be realized from those accused of causing the damage.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today reported a rise in COVID-19 infections to a new high beyond the 20,000-mark. At the time of writing, Indian has a total of 15,859 active cases, with 652 deaths and 3,960 recoveries.

Related Topics

India Chief Minister Jail Vehicles Died New Delhi Sudan April 2020 Family All From Government Cabinet Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi King approves performing Taraweeh Prayer in ..

20 minutes ago

Ambulatory Healthcare Services launches child vacc ..

20 minutes ago

UAE, South Korea discuss ways of enhancing coopera ..

20 minutes ago

Switzerland to stock shops with a million masks a ..

12 minutes ago

Pentagon sees Kim Jong Un in 'full control' of NKo ..

12 minutes ago

PTI leader condemns arrest of traders

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.