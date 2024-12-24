Open Menu

SWISS Airbus Makes Emergency Landing After Smoke In Cabin, Cockpit

Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2024 | 11:00 AM

SWISS Airbus makes emergency landing after smoke in cabin, cockpit

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2024) An Airbus aircraft belonging to SWISS flying from Bucharest to Zurich on Monday made an emergency landing in Austria due to engine issues and smoke in the cabin and cockpit that left 17 on board requiring medical attention, the airline said.

SWISS, which is owned by Lufthansa, said the plane landed in Graz and one cabin crew member was transported to hospital by helicopter. Their condition remains unclear, SWISS said.

The airline said it remains in close contact with authorities and is "working diligently to determine the cause of the incident."

Related Topics

Graz Bucharest Austria From

Recent Stories

France unveils new government led by François Bay ..

France unveils new government led by François Bayrou

5 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2024

3 hours ago
 PPP workers are asset of party: Ali Hassan

PPP workers are asset of party: Ali Hassan

11 hours ago
 UNIFIL calls for accelerating Israeli withdrawal f ..

UNIFIL calls for accelerating Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon

11 hours ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Crown Prince issues decision appoin ..

Ras Al Khaimah Crown Prince issues decision appointing private secretary

11 hours ago
Press Release from Business Wire: LambdaTest

Press Release from Business Wire: LambdaTest

11 hours ago
 Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to n ..

Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics

11 hours ago
 Initiating dialogue with Opposition to strengthen ..

Initiating dialogue with Opposition to strengthen democratic system: Coordinator ..

11 hours ago
 CG COMSTECH inaugurates AI Smart Classrooms

CG COMSTECH inaugurates AI Smart Classrooms

11 hours ago
 European, US markets wobble awaiting Santa rally

European, US markets wobble awaiting Santa rally

11 hours ago
 Over 3,000 North Korean soldiers killed, wounded i ..

Over 3,000 North Korean soldiers killed, wounded in Kursk: Zelensky

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East