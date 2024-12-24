SWISS Airbus Makes Emergency Landing After Smoke In Cabin, Cockpit
Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2024 | 11:00 AM
VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2024) An Airbus aircraft belonging to SWISS flying from Bucharest to Zurich on Monday made an emergency landing in Austria due to engine issues and smoke in the cabin and cockpit that left 17 on board requiring medical attention, the airline said.
SWISS, which is owned by Lufthansa, said the plane landed in Graz and one cabin crew member was transported to hospital by helicopter. Their condition remains unclear, SWISS said.
The airline said it remains in close contact with authorities and is "working diligently to determine the cause of the incident."
