(@FahadShabbir)

ZURICH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2020) The Swiss death toll from the new coronavirus, COVID-19, has reached 705 on Wednesday, rising from 641 on Tuesday, according to the country's public health ministry.

According to Reuters, the number of positive tests for the disease also increased to 22,789 from 22,242 on Tuesday.