ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2021) Unilabs, the leading Swiss diagnostic service provider, has enhanced its presence in the UAE by opening a new branch location in Abu Dhabi with a testing capacity of up to 80,000 daily PCR tests.

The opening ceremony was held in the presence of Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Mohamed Daoud, CEO, Unilabs middle East, and several senior officials.

Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed said, "Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Abu Dhabi has worked to translate the vision of the UAE's leadership to expand the capacity of COVID-19 testing and ensuring their availability and easy accessibility to all members of the community. The opening of the new branch of Unilabs will be a great qualitative added-value to Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector and will contribute to the unwavering efforts towards combating the pandemic."

"We continue our preventive and precautionary measures to maintain the health and wellbeing of all members of the community and curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The opening of the new branch is a testament of the position that Abu Dhabi has maintained as a leading investment destination in the healthcare sector," he added.

Commenting on the new expansion, Mohamed Daoud said, "We are extremely proud to be part of the extraordinary efforts made by the UAE’s health authorities, whose measures were a global exemplary model in dealing with the pandemic, by expanding laboratory tests for citizens and residents and setting up screening centres for all nationalities to identify and isolate the infected and suspected cases.

"Our expansion plans reaffirm our commitment to back the efforts of UAE’s health authorities in the fight against Covid-19 and to support the country’s global leadership in terms of the number of PCR tests as compared to the population," Daoud underlined.

The Emirates International Accreditation Centre (EIAC) has granted Unilabs Laboratories the ISO-15189 accreditation, one of the most important international accreditations in the medical laboratory field, for conducting Covid-19 PCR testing in its two branches in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Unilabs provides sophisticated smart solutions to ensure the safety and efficiency of its tests, while the company’s digital communication solutions, especially E-gate which is connected to the "Malaffi" platform, streamlines the laboratory’s operations and the delivery of accurate test results, with the lowest rate of human error and work duplication.

Unilab Abu Dhabi laboratories are also testing samples collected overseas and providing the results within 24 hours. With more than 250 laboratories worldwide and some 12,700 employees in 17 countries, Unilabs is considered one of the largest diagnostic providers in Europe.