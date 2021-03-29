Swiss Pavilion records a major construction milestone at Expo 2020 Dubai

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2021) DUBAI, 29th March, 2021 (WAM) - The Swiss Pavilion held a press conference today followed by a small ceremony to mark the completion of the structural work at Expo 2020 Dubai, a significant milestone in the construction; bringing the pavilion one step closer to the official opening in October 2021. With the heavy construction about to be paused, the final touches including the interior design and the landscaping, will be completed in the next couple of months.

The pavilion consists of a cubic temporary structure that draws inspiration from Bedouin tents and incorporates sustainable building practices such as the use of sustainable scaffolding elements and textiles as well as seating elements from recycled concrete in the pavilion’s garden.

Manuel Salchli, Commissioner General of the Swiss Pavilion and Chairman of the Steering Committee at Expo 2020 Dubai said: "The work is impressive and we would like to thank all the people who contributed to reach this milestone.

Our pavilion will offer not only a unique encounter with Switzerland, but also a platform to foster valuable relationships and enhance new collaborations for a common sustainable future."

The Swiss pavilion evolves around reflecting key aspects of Switzerland’s culture, nature and innovations, delivered through a series of elements: the country’s stunning landscapes as well as Switzerland as a hub of technologies, innovations and scientific achievements. Based on a journey, subdivided into three acts, visitors will get to experience Switzerland by walking through the pavilion.

The Swiss Pavilion ‘Reflections’ was designed by the Swiss creative team: the architects OOS AG together with Bellprat Partner AG for scenography, and Lorenz Eugster Landscaping GmbH for landscaping, and built by general contractor Expomobilia. It is also supported by a number of partners from the private sector.