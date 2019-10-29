Swiss President attends groundbreaking ceremony of Swiss pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai site

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2019) During his official visit to the UAE, Ueli Maurer, President of Switzerland, has participated in the groundbreaking for the Swiss pavilion at the site of Expo 2020 Dubai, accompanied by a Swiss delegation.

As part of his visit to Expo, the Swiss President was received by Najeeb Mohammed Al Ali, Executive Director of the Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau, who gave him a general presentation of the Expo 2020 site. The two also discussed key subjects that will be jointly presented by Switzerland and the UAE during Expo 2020 Dubai, such as questions related to water management and sustainable development.

Commenting on this important milestone for Switzerland, Maurer stated, "Congratulations to the government of the UAE and the team of Expo 2020 Dubai for what they have achieved.

We are very proud to be a part of this exciting event and it is a great pleasure to be here with you today to witness the start of the construction of the Swiss pavilion for Expo 2020 Dubai."

In line with the themes of Expo 2020 Dubai featuring sustainability, mobility and opportunity, the Swiss pavilion’s structure is inspired by Bedouin tents and is built by combining scaffolding elements and textiles. It will offer its visitors a journey through Switzerland and promote the country’s breathtaking landscapes while highlighting its traditional values and showcasing Swiss solutions for a sustainable future.