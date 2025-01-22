Switzerland named guest of honour for DIHAD 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) Switzerland has been officially named Guest of Honour for the Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference and Exhibition - DIHAD 2025, recognising its continued contributions to the global humanitarian sector.

This was announced at a high-level meeting hosted by Arthur Mattli, Ambassador of Switzerland to the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain, at the Swiss Residence on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting brought together several ambassadors and representatives of diplomatic missions in the UAE to explore avenues for strengthening cooperation in humanitarian work and development.

This acknowledgment underscores the significant role of Swiss organisations and companies in addressing global challenges and supporting vulnerable communities.

At the event, Switzerland will showcase its innovative solutions and humanitarian initiatives through the Swiss Pavilion, reflecting its steadfast commitment to advancing humanitarian causes worldwide.

The 21st edition of the event will focus on "Humanitarian Aid and Development in a Polarised World," reflecting the complex global crises currently confronting the international community. Rising humanitarian needs, escalating conflicts, and the exponential impact of climate change have rendered traditional humanitarian strategies increasingly ineffective, particularly in the context of a significant decrease in available funding.

In his speech Ambassador Arthur Mattli, emphasised the importance of international cooperation, stating, “Humanitarian aid and development is not just giving. In a polarised world, it must rise above division, serving as a bridge that unites humanity and true collaboration.”

Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Chairman of DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation and Chairman of DISAB; Roving Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) for the GCC Region, emphasised the meeting's significance in raising awareness about the vital role of cooperation between countries and international organisations in addressing the escalating humanitarian challenges.

He pointed out that DIHAD 2025 will serve as a prominent platform for exchanging expertise and showcasing innovative solutions capable of making a real difference in the lives of millions of people globally.

Khaled Al-Attar, Director-General of DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation, reviewed the key achievements of the Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference and Exhibition (DIHAD).

The meeting was attended by Alison Milton, Ambassador of Ireland to the UAE, Kuwait and Qatar, Saliev Aman Akylbekovich, Ambassador of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan to the UAE, Antoine Delcourt, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to the UAE, Vacaba Diaby, Ambassador of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire to the UAE, Dr. Etienne Berchtold, Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to the UAE, Iñigo de Palacio España, Ambassador of Spain to the UAE, Kamal R Vaswani, Ambassador of Singapore to the UAE, Maria Camilleri Calleja, Ambassador of Malta to the UAE, Sidney Leon Romeiro, Ambassador of the Federative Republic of Brazil to the UAE, Rebeca Sharona Perez Cervantes, Ambassador of the Republic of Panama to the UAE, and a number of representatives of diplomatic missions.

Also in attendance was Tariq Al Madani, Member, board of Trustees, DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation, CEO of INDEX Conferences & Exhibitions and INDEX Design.

He emphasised the importance of strengthening international partnerships and joint action to address the growing humanitarian crises.

DIHAD 2025 is an annual event organised by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions Org. LLC, a member of INDEX Holding, will be held from 29th April to 1st May 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The event is supported by a number of prominent organisations, including the United Nations, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the Dubai Future Council on Humanitarian Aid, the Emirates Red Crescent, Dubai Humanitarian, and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment.