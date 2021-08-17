UrduPoint.com

Syria Pavilion To Showcase World's First Alphabet At Expo 2020 Dubai

Tue 17th August 2021 | 08:15 PM

Syria Pavilion to showcase world&#039;s first alphabet at Expo 2020 Dubai

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2021) Dr. Ghassan Abbas, Syria's Ambassador to the UAE and Commissioner-General of the Syria Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, said his country's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai will take place under the theme, "We Will Rise Together", which is inspired by Syria's history and future aspirations.

Visitors to the Syrian pavilion can see an identical replication of the Ugaritic alphabet dating back to nearly 1,400 BC and can learn about the development of early writing systems and alphabets across Syria, he added.

The Syrian pavilion will also enjoy an audiovisual interactive experience in which they take part in singing and playing humankind's oldest musical notation, which was written in Ugarit from over 3,500 years ago, he further added.

Abbas explained that the pavilion will feature a group exhibition for Syrian artists entitled "I Am Syrian", which showcases artworks, each of which is a portrait of Syrian face, highlighting the similarities and connectedness that humans share.

