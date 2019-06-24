UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Killed, Seven Civilians Wounded In Houthi Terrorist Attack On Abha Airport

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 50 seconds ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 01:30 AM

Syrian killed, seven civilians wounded in Houthi terrorist attack on Abha Airport

ABHA, Saudi Arabia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2019) A Syrian resident was killed and seven civilians were wounded in a terrorist attack by the Iranian-backed Houthi militias today on the Abha International Airport, Colonel Turki Almalki, the official spokesman for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, said.

"At 21.

10, Sunday, the Iranian-aligned Houthi militias launched an attack on the Abha International Airport via which thousands of civilians, including Saudis and residents of various nationalities, are transiting on a daily basis," said Almalki in statements carried by the Saudi Press Agency.

"A statement on the terrorist attack will follow," he added.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Syria Yemen Saudi Abha Sunday Airport

Recent Stories

UAE bags 14 medals at Kazakhstan Jiu-Jitsu Grand P ..

46 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK, US express concern over Ira ..

3 hours ago

UAE, S. Korea advancing cooperation

3 hours ago

Expats&#039; remittances stand at AED38.41 bn in Q ..

4 hours ago

UAE ambassador to Bahrain conveys Mohamed bin Zaye ..

4 hours ago

UAE economy grows by 2.2 pc in Q1-2019

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.