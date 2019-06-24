Syrian killed, seven civilians wounded in Houthi terrorist attack on Abha Airport

- Home
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 50 seconds ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 01:30 AM
ABHA, Saudi Arabia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2019) A Syrian resident was killed and seven civilians were wounded in a terrorist attack by the Iranian-backed Houthi militias today on the Abha International Airport, Colonel Turki Almalki, the official spokesman for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, said.
"At 21.
10, Sunday, the Iranian-aligned Houthi militias launched an attack on the Abha International Airport via which thousands of civilians, including Saudis and residents of various nationalities, are transiting on a daily basis," said Almalki in statements carried by the Saudi Press Agency.
"A statement on the terrorist attack will follow," he added.