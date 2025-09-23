Syrian President Meets US Secretary Of State In New York
Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2025 | 03:15 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2025) NEW YORK, 23rd September, 2025 (WAM) – Syrian President Ahmad Al-Shar’a met today in New York with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
According to a statement issued by Tommy Pigott, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US State Department, Rubio told President Al-Shar’a that Syria now has an opportunity to build a stable and sovereign state in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s historic announcement earlier this year to lift sanctions on the Syrian people.
The two sides discussed ongoing counterterrorism efforts, initiatives to locate missing American citizens, and the importance of Syrian-Israeli relations in enhancing regional security.
Recent Stories
France formally recognises Palestinian state
UAE signs Declaration for Protection of Humanitarian Personnel at UNGA80
Shaza Fatima launches PSEB’s tech initiatives
Dengue cases rise in Islamabad, 12 new patients reported
3 dead after falling into sewage drain in Raiwind
Trinasolar earns tier 1 status in S&P global’s cleantech rankings
Punjab govt. stood with people during floods: Azma Bukhari
Pakistan to be always stand with Palestine: Barrister Aqeel
Abu Dhabi Chamber, Korea International Trade Association usher in new era of col ..
2 dacoits killed, 4 escape after police encounter
SUPARCO showcases satellite-powered telemedicine solution at ITCN Asia 2025
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Imran Ismail
More Stories From Middle East
-
Syrian President meets US Secretary of State in New York20 seconds ago
-
Ousmane Dembele, Aitana Bonmati named world's best footballers1 hour ago
-
France formally recognises Palestinian state2 hours ago
-
UAE signs Declaration for Protection of Humanitarian Personnel at UNGA803 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Chamber, Korea International Trade Association usher in new era of collaboration4 hours ago
-
UAE convenes global CEOs to advance strategic investment, partnerships at UNGA 805 hours ago
-
1,300 Korean companies now operate in UAE, marking 16% growth5 hours ago
-
SIF 2025 unveils agenda, sets roadmap for global sustainable growth, economic transformation5 hours ago
-
UN, AU, EU leaders pledge joint push for peace, development in Africa6 hours ago
-
Dubai Press Club opens submissions for tenth edition of ‘Ibda’a – Arab Youth Media Award’6 hours ago
-
President offers condolences on passing of Major General Ahmed Al-Raisi’s mother6 hours ago
-
UAE-Korea Joint Business Council discusses formation of sectoral working groups7 hours ago