Syrian President meets US Secretary of State in New York

NEW YORK, 23rd September, 2025 (WAM) – Syrian President Ahmad Al-Shar'a met today in New York with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

According to a statement issued by Tommy Pigott, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US State Department, Rubio told President Al-Shar’a that Syria now has an opportunity to build a stable and sovereign state in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s historic announcement earlier this year to lift sanctions on the Syrian people.

The two sides discussed ongoing counterterrorism efforts, initiatives to locate missing American citizens, and the importance of Syrian-Israeli relations in enhancing regional security.