Syrian President Receives Abdullah Bin Zayed In Damascus

DAMASCUS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2021) Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has received H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in the Syrian capital.

The latest developments in the middle East and Syria, in addition to a number of regional and international issues of common interest, featured high during the meeting, which was held in the presence of Dr. Faisal Mekdad, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in Syria, Mansour Fadlallah Azzam, Minister of Presidential Affairs, Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, and Ali Mohammed bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security.

The two sides also reviewed the prospects of enhancing bilateral relations between the two brotherly nations.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah conveyed to President Bashar the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for further stability, progress and prosperity in Syria.

The Syrian president reciprocated the greetings and underlined the strong bonds between the two fraternal nations. He also commended the objective positions adopted by the UAE.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah underlined the UAE's keenness on ensuring the security, stability and unity of Syria, and its support for all efforts made to end the Syrian crisis, consolidate stability in the country and meet the aspirations of the Syrian people for development, progress and prosperity.

