Syrian President Receives Abdullah Bin Zayed In Damascus

Published January 04, 2023

DAMASCUS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2023) Bashar al-Assad, President of Syria, received H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Damascus, as part of his working visit to Syria.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the regards of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and their wishes of more stability, progress and prosperity for Syria and the Syrian people.

In turn, the Syrian President reciprocated his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and his best wishes of further prosperity, development and progress for the UAE.

During the meeting, the two sides tackled bilateral relations between the UAE and Syria and ways to enhance them through cooperation at all levels to achieve the joint interests of the two fraternal countries and peoples.

They also discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern including the latest developments in Syria and the middle East.

Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the commitment and keenness of the UAE to support the efforts made to find a political solution to the Syrian crisis that restores the security, stability and unity of Syria and meets the aspirations of the brotherly Syrian people for development, development and prosperity.

The UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation hailed the Syrian President's official visit to the UAE in March 2022 and his meeting with President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, which came within the framework of the joint desire to continue brotherly consultation between the two countries to discuss bilateral relations and coordinate positions regarding various issues of joint interest.

Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Foreign Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Salem Mohammed Al Zaabi, Director of the International Security Cooperation Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, were present during the meeting.

