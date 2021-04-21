UrduPoint.com
Syrian Refugees Receive Ramadan Dates Sent By UAE

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 11:45 PM

Syrian refugees receive Ramadan dates sent by UAE

MRAJEEB AL FHOOD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2021) The Syrian refugees in the Emirati-Jordanian Mrajeeb Al Fhood have received consignments of Ramadan dates sent under the noble directives of the UAE leadership to provide all forms of support for the needy families.

An Emirati volunteer relief team, led by Obaid bin Barhoum Al Kaabi, supervised the distribution of dates among the Syrian refugees who expressed their sincere thanks and appreciation to the UAE leadership for their constant support and efforts to provide decent life for all camp refugees.

Syria UAE All Refugee Ramadan

