SZBA announces shortlists for ‘Contribution to Development of Nations’, ‘Literary and Art Criticism’ categories

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2021) The Sheikh Zayed Book Award (SZBA) at the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, has announced its shortlists for the ‘Contribution to the Development of Nations’ and ‘Literary and Art Criticism’ categories of its 15th edition.

The six shortlisted titles hail from Egypt, Morocco, the UAE, and Tunisia.

Selected for the ‘Contribution to the Development of Nations’ shortlist are: Al Ghaos Abu Sabaat Arzaq (Diving: A Rich Source of Livelihoods) by Ahmad Mohammed bin Thani from the UAE, published by Austin Macauley Publishers in 2019; Al Intiqal Ella Al Democatyah: Matha Yastafeed Al Arab men Tajarob Al Akhareen? (Transitioning to Democracy: What Can Arabs Learn from Others' Experiences?) by Dr. Ali Eldin Hillal from Egypt, published by the National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature in 2019; and Turath Al Iste’ela’a bayn Al Folklor wa Al Majal Al Deeny (Legacy of Supremacy between Folklore and Religion) by Dr. Saeed El-masry from Egypt, published by Batana Publishing & Distribution in 2019.

The ‘Literary and Art Criticism’ shortlist features Khetab Al Omtholah, Hewar Al Al Fikr wa Al Sultah Moqarabah Tadawlyah Maarfyah (A Parable Discourse, the Dialogue of Thought and Authority - a Deliberative Cognitive Approach) by Moroccan researcher Said Jebbar, published by Kunouz Al-Ma'refa Publishers in 2019; Masar Al Tahdeeth fe Al Fonoon Al Tashkelyah, men Al Orsomah ella Al Lawha (The Path of Modernisation in the Visual Arts, From Drawing to Painting) by Tunisian author Khelil Gouia, published by Med Ali Éditions in 2020; and Akhlaqyat Al Taaweel: men Antologia Al Nass ella Antologia Al Fahm (The Ethics of Interpretation: from the Ontology of the Script to the Ontology of Comprehension) by Moroccan author Mohamed El-Hirech, published by La Virgule Librairie et Papeterie in 2019.

The ‘Contribution to the Development of Nations’ category witnessed a 17 percent increase in nominations, receiving 262 entries this year, while the ‘Literary and Art Criticism’ category saw an increase of 6 percent in nominations this year, receiving 199.

The winners will be honoured during a virtual ceremony in May, when the recipient of the ‘Cultural Personality of the Year’ accolade will be presented with a gold medal and a certificate of merit, as well as a prize of AED1 million. Winners of other categories will each receive a gold medal, a certificate of merit and a prize of AED750,000.