SZGMC Launches 11th 'Junior Culture Guide Programme'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 17, 2023 | 04:30 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2023) ABU DHABI, 17th June, 2023 (WAM) – The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center (SZGMC) will launch the 11th edition of the ''Junior Culture Guide programme'', as part of the ''Young Builders'', a youth capacity building programme that combines the initiatives and activities the mosque had launched over the years, providing a platform for Emirati youth to shine as role models in showcasing the UAE’s noble messages and values.

The SZGMC designed this programme with the aim of investing and directing young people’s abilities during summer vacation. This gives them access to career opportunities as cultural tour guides at large, and lets them know how to organize these tours inside the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

The SZGMC said interested school students have until 3rd July to register through www.szgmc.gov.

The programme will be conducted in two phases: one for grade 9th to 11th students from 17th to 27th July 2023 and the second for grade 5th to 8th students from 7th to 17th August.

Dr. Yousif Al Obaidli, Director-General of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, said the launch of the programme is part of the SZGMC's mandate to groom a new generation of responsible leaders to spread its message and that of the Founding Father's legacy for tolerance and respect for others.

He added that the programme embodies the SZGMC's keenness to launch and adopt initiatives, projects and programmes aimed at developing Emirati human cadres of all ages, and raising a generation with good morals, open to the rest of the world's cultures, and believing in the values ​​of tolerance, coexistence and brotherhood, which embody the center's message.

The total number of graduates from the Junior Culture Guide programme reached more than 410.

