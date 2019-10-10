UrduPoint.com
SZGMC Participates In 7th GCC Heritage And Oral History Conference

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 05:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2019) The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, SZGMC, has participated in the 7th session of the GCC Heritage and Oral History Conference.

The Centre was represented by its Director-General, Dr. Yousef Al Obaidli, who presented a working paper entitled, 'Zayed and Tolerance, The Principle and The Practice', in line with SZGMC's focal role to bring to the fore the vision, values and wise approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The event was organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, and themed, 'Zayed and Tolerance: A Community's Culture and Leadership Approach', to mark the Year of Tolerance.

During his address, Dr. Al Obaidli highlighted the mosque's prominent role in consolidating the message of tolerance, which the Founding Father sought to establish in the UAE, as a culture, and a leadership approach, and his vision for the mosque to become a global cultural platform that promotes values of cross-cultural coexistence and acceptance of the other.

The SZGMC Director-General noted the mosque's well-established status as a leading cultural and tourist destination that attracts millions of visitors from around the world, and the centre’s rigorous efforts and dedication, which turned the founder's dream into a tangible glowing reality.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre is affiliated to the Ministry of Presidential Affairs and has been sponsored and monitered by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

