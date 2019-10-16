T20 World Cup: UAE enter qualifiers in high spirits with second win in warm-up games

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2019) The UAE cricket team have secured their second win in the warm-up games ahead of the T20 World Cup qualifiers by beating Papua New Guinea in Abu Dhabi yesterday.

The qualifiers will begin Friday, as the UAE are expected to enter the games with high spirits, having beaten Scotland on Monday, and being the host. Only six top teams from the qualifiers will compete in the T20 World Cup in Australia next year.

The UAE 193/4 (20 overs) have beaten PNG 178/7 (20 overs) by 16 runs at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. The host turned on the after-burners in the second half of their batting display first up to rocket themselves to 193/4.

Mohammed Usman started the fireworks by notching a rapid 60 off 33 balls before retiring, but even he was outshone by Waheed Ahmed’s antics at the end – blasting 36 off just 11 balls including 4 sixes and 2 fours.

PNG gave a fairly good account of themselves in the chase with Sese Bau top scoring with 40 off 30 balls, but in the end the target remained just out of reach and the home side ended up winners by 16 runs.

With inputs from Emerging Cricket.com WAM/Ibrahim Shukralla