Taaleem Maintains Its Growth Trajectory In H1 2024/25, Reporting Operational Revenues Of AED 648.8 Million, Up 18.2% YoY
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2025 | 05:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 28th March, 2025 (WAM) – Taaleem Holdings PJSC (Taaleem) announced today its financial results for the six-month period ending February 28, 2025, with robust double-digit growth in revenues, gross profit, and net profit (after tax).
Taaleem maintained its growth trajectory in H1 2024/25, reporting operational revenues of AED 648.8 million, up 18.2% YoY; enrolment grew in Premium schools by 18.8% YoY.
Khalid Al Tayer, Chairman of Taaleem, said:''“As we reach the halfway point of the 2024/25 academic and financial year, I am delighted to report Taaleem’s continued growth and strong performance. This period has been marked by significant progress and sustained momentum, reinforcing our commitment to making a positive impact on students’ education while expanding our presence across the UAE.
Our premium segment has seen notable growth, driven by recent strategic acquisitions and expansions. During the first half of 2024/25, we increased our total capacity by 28.7%, reaching 55,292 seats across our portfolio of 34 schools and 4 nurseries under the Charter Schools contract. This expansion introduced 12,341 new seats, significantly enhancing Taaleem’s growth potential.''
‘’In H1 2024/25 alone, we welcomed 3,156 additional students, bringing our overall utilisation rate to 74.4%, while our premium vertical’s utilisation recorded 77.0%.''
‘’Looking ahead to the second half of the year, I remain confident in our continued growth trajectory. We are focused on maximising the utilisation of our existing capacity while further expanding our total capacity through new schools and developments,'' he added.
