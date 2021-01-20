Tabreed, Masdar expand collaboration efforts

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2021) The National Central Cooling Company (Tabreed), has announced that it is expanding its partnership with Masdar by developing and connecting Masdar and Tabreed infrastructure to help increase operating synergies further.

The collaboration represents another major milestone in Tabreed’s strategy of providing efficient cooling to sustainable cities around the world, and expands on Tabreed and Masdar’s existing relationship.

In January 2020, Tabreed acquired Masdar City’s district cooling company, a move that is set to provide efficient cooling services to more than 2.7 million sq.m in Masdar City, with an ultimate total capacity of 69,000 Refrigerated Tonnes (RT) under the concession.

The two companies also announced that Tabreed will leverage its sector expertise to carry out Research & Development testing on two deep geothermal wells located in Masdar City. The tests will study the viability of geothermal energy technology and its ability to substantially reduce electricity consumption.

Commenting on the announcement, Bader Saeed Al Lamki, Tabreed’s Chief Executive Officer, said, "As an industry leader, our strategic partnerships have allowed us to diversify our operations and venture into innovative solutions that support our core business, such as deep geothermal technology, a first in the region.

We are committed to developing these solutions to support the growth of sustainable urban communities like Masdar City, and we look forward to the continuation of a highly successful partnership with Masdar."

As a hub for innovation, technology and research and development, Masdar City provides a strategic platform through which Tabreed can test new technologies and progress its strategy of providing efficient cooling to sustainable cities around the world.

Abdulla Balalaa, Acting Executive Director, Sustainable Real Estate, Masdar City, said, "Masdar City is home to one of the largest low-carbon building clusters in the world, which offers potential annual energy savings of around 50,000 MWh for companies based there, resulting in OPEX savings of more than AED10 million."

As one of Masdar’s key partners, Tabreed participated this week in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, which Masdar hosts annually. Tabreed CEO Bader Saeed Al Lamki delivered a central address around the activities of the Cool Coalition, of which Tabreed is a partner, and Tabreed’s commitment to climate action.

The Coalition works to connect its network of over 100 partners from the private and public sectors, international organisations, finance, academia and civil society to expand access to cooling whilst reducing global climate impact.