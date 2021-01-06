UrduPoint.com
Tabreed, Miral Sign Cooling Agreement For SeaWorld Abu Dhabi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 12:30 PM

Tabreed, Miral sign cooling agreement for SeaWorld Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2021) The National Central Cooling Company (Tabreed) has announced the signing of an agreement with Miral to provide district cooling services to SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, a first-of-its-kind marine life theme park being developed by Miral on Yas Island.

Tabreed will connect the new SeaWorld Abu Dhabi development to its existing Yas Island district cooling scheme and will deliver a cooling capacity of up to 15,000 refrigeration tons (RT).

Tabreed also plans to build a new dedicated plant by 2022 at the SeaWorld Abu Dhabi site and once the plant is built, the development will benefit from a reliable, technologically advanced and sustainable source of cooling interconnected to the Yas Island centralised cooling scheme operated by Tabreed.

Commenting on the announcement, Bader Saeed Al Lamki, Tabreed’s Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are delighted to have signed an agreement with Miral to provide essential district cooling services to SeaWorld Abu Dhabi.

Our commitment has always been to deliver state-of-the-art district cooling solutions that are energy efficient, reliable and cost-effective. We look forward to further strengthening our long-standing partnership with Miral through the development of this key plant on Yas Island."

Gurjit Singh, Chief Portfolio Officer at Miral, commented, "We are pleased to be expanding our partnership with Tabreed, a state-of-the-art cooling infrastructure on Yas Island, delivering crucial cooling services to many of our award-winning theme parks. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is set to be Yas Island’s next mega attraction, and with this agreement, we ensure the continuous delivery of trusted, reliable and energy-efficient services to our growing portfolio of developments."

