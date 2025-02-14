Open Menu

Tabreed Reports Revenue Of AED2.434 Billion In 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Tabreed reports revenue of AED2.434 billion in 2024

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2025) Tabreed today released its consolidated financial results for the year 2024, reporting a revenue of AED2.434 billion and a net profit before tax of AED624 million, representing a 4 percent increase over 2023 (excluding one-offs).

The company announced that EBITDA increased by 5 percent year-on-year to AED1.252 billion, with an improved margin of 51 percent, while net profit after tax stands at AED570 million, up 32 percent compared to AED431 million in 2023.

Increased revenue was mainly driven by growth in consumption volumes, which increased by 5 percent to 2.66 billion refrigeration ton hours (RTH). Connected capacity increased by 23,756 Refrigeration Tonnes (RT), bringing Tabreed’s total connected capacity to 1.

325 million RT.

Growth in connected capacity was largely on account of expansion in existing concessions and commissioning of two new greenfield plants in the UAE and Oman, respectively, during 2024, while expanding capacity at its existing plants, including in international markets of India and Egypt, to meet the growing demand from customers.

Tabreed’s board of Directors has recommended a dividend payment of 15.5 fils per share in cash. Over the past five years, the dividend per share paid by Tabreed has increased at a compounded annual growth rate of 8 percent.

New connections totalling 23,576 RT were added to Tabreed’s portfolio of 92 plants during 2024, in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Egypt and India.

Related Topics

India Egypt UAE Company Oman Saudi Arabia Market From Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organi ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises forum on ‘Diversity and ..

51 minutes ago
 Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, minister ..

Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, ministers to accelerate trade ties in ..

51 minutes ago
 President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, milit ..

President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, military equipment worth billions o ..

1 hour ago
 AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billi ..

AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billion in 2024

1 hour ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams i ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams in dollars

1 hour ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Housing Authority

2 hours ago
After B Praak, Urvashi Rautela also refuses to app ..

After B Praak, Urvashi Rautela also refuses to appear on YouTuber Ranveer Allaha ..

2 hours ago
 Rubu’ Qarn Innovation Season opens doors for fut ..

Rubu’ Qarn Innovation Season opens doors for future generations

3 hours ago
 Department of Government Enablement launches inaug ..

Department of Government Enablement launches inaugural Abu Dhabi Effortless Cust ..

3 hours ago
 Paris conference calls for support for Syria’s p ..

Paris conference calls for support for Syria’s political transition, security, ..

4 hours ago
 UAE delivers 10 aid convoys to Gaza

UAE delivers 10 aid convoys to Gaza

4 hours ago
 China begins drilling ultra-deep oil and gas wells ..

China begins drilling ultra-deep oil and gas wells in Taklimakan Desert

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East