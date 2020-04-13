Tadweer announces participation in disinfection of shopping centers in Abu Dhabi in collaboration with Department of Municipalities and Transport

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2020) Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer) has deployed a specialised team of engineers, technicians, trainers, and qualified cleaning staff as part of its participation in the disinfection drive targeting shopping centers across Abu Dhabi Emirate.

Carried out in close collaboration with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, the drive comes as part of the Emirate’s efforts to step up preventive measures against the COVID-19 within the framework of the National Disinfection Program currently underway across the UAE.

Started on Saturday evening, the disinfection drive covers 31 shopping centers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and aims to complement the preventive measures already taken by the Emirate in its fight against Novel Coronavirus.

The disinfection work includes spraying and sterilization of both indoor and outdoor areas using the latest scientific methods and practices.

In addition to its specialized team, Tadweer has also deployed 175 machines and equipment that meet the highest international specifications.

The disinfection drive targets the most crowded facilities, assets, and areas frequented by public in shopping centers such as entrances, shopping carts and baskets, payment counters, seating areas, parking lots, waste bins, donation boxes, floors, open spaces, corridors, elevators, stairs, prayer rooms, and playing areas, among others.

Dr Salem Al Kaabi, Director General of Tadweer, said: "The shopping center disinfection drive is an important part of the national disinfection program currently underway in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. To ensure its success, we are closely collaborating with all relevant authorities in line with the directives of the wise leadership to protect the health and safety of all residents Abu Dhabi, while effectively preventing the spread of the pandemic in the emirate."