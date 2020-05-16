Tadweer announces results of community awareness survey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th May, 2020) Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre, Tadweer, announced the 2019 results of a community awareness survey on proper waste handling and pest control practices.

Conducted in partnership with Statistics Centre − Abu Dhabi, SCAD, the survey used the stratified sample method and personal interviews with 2760 UAE citizens and residents from both genders and age groups across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra and registered a response rate of 100 per cent.

Interviewees were asked several detailed questions related to the fundamentals of waste handling and pest control and their knowledge about Tadweer’s operations and services. To get accurate results in the process, the survey targeted all age groups and its results will be used to tailor Tadweer’s awareness programmes to the needs of different segments of society.

The survey results will allow Tadweer to lay a strong foundation of public awareness about proper waste handling and pest control practices.

The results revealed that the overall community awareness about waste management and pest control stood at 83.1 per cent, with the UAE nationals accounting for 57.1 per cent of the survey participants, and residents for 42.9 per cent.

Furthermore, 55.8 per cent of respondents were from Abu Dhabi City, 29.7 per cent from Al Ain was, and 11.4 per cent from Al Dhafra.

Meanwhile, the survey showed that public awareness and knowledge about Tadweer’s services and operations stood at 91 per cent, with respondents specifying tv commercials, radio ads, friends, and social media as their key channels to learn more about Tadweer’s activities.

Dr Salem Al Kaabi, General Manager of Tadweer, said: "This survey articulates Tadweer’s continued efforts to build an integrated system for waste management and pest control, while providing high-quality services to community in line with the latest standards and global best practices. In addition to promoting societal awareness about proper waste handling and pest control practices in Abu Dhabi, such surveys allow us to leverage our capabilities to achieve environment sustainability, preserve our natural resources, minimise waste and convert it into a valuable economic resource.

He added: "Our collaboration with SCAD allowed us to complete the survey in line with the highest standards and statistical methods. In addition to identifying the needs of AUH society and multitude of challenges they faces, the survey will go a long way in creating new opportunities for achieving a safer, healthier and more sustainable environment in Abu Dhabi.

"At Tadweer, we are committed to improving the quality of environment in Abu Dhabi to achieve its sustainable development goals. In parallel with this objective, Tadweer has stepped up its efforts to promote community awareness and assess the level of knowledge about its Tadweer services including waste collection and transportation and pest control. This comes as part of our priority to consistently ensure the relevance of our offerings to the requirements of targeted areas.

"As part of our focus on creating a safe and a sustainable environment in Abu Dhabi, Tadweer pursues a long-term strategy that prioritises Abu Dhabi’s sustainable and inclusive development.

Furthermore, we support the government’s efforts to enhance the emirate’s environmental, health and safety standards to achieve the well-being of present and future generations."

For his part, Abdullah Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Acting Director-General of SCAD, said: "SCAD works closely with its partners in order to support development plans in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This is through high-quality, reliable statistics, and by providing statistical data and services in line with the highest international standards. All the aforementioned help meet the requirements of data users, decision-makers, planners and interested parties, in a manner that contributes to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, in the emirate."

He pointed out that the result of the survey, which is in coordination with Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre, Tadweer, are aimed at educating society about proper handling of waste and public health issues. It also aims to create awareness about the environment. This is imperative to achieving environmental sustainability and preserving natural resources for future generations.