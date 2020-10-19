Tadweer announces results of pest control operations in Q3 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2020) The Pest Control Projects Department at Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre (Tadweer) announced the results of its pest control operations during the third quarter of 2020.

Covering the emirate’s three regions, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, the operations were aimed at controlling pests that pose public health risks in pest-infested areas and responding to public requests for services. To ensure the highest environment, health and safety standards throughout the operations, the centre implemented a comprehensive plan to mitigate the potential negative effects of the drive, while safeguarding the emirate’s aesthetic appeal.

Pesticides approved by the competent authorities in the country including the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment are used to avoid any harm to the environment or public health.

In Q3 2020, a specialised team from the Pest Control Projects Department treated 1,332,515 infested sites across the emirate, including 353,933 in Abu Dhabi, 800,884 in Al Ain, and 177,698 in Al Dhafra.

In addition to responding to public requests, the department also worked closely with the members of society to promote environmental awareness and prevent pest proliferation and diseases transmission effectively.

In total, the department responded to 21,400 requests from various regions of Abu Dhabi, including 9,910 from the residents of Abu Dhabi city, 10,543 from Al Ain, and 947 from Al Dhafra region.

In the third quarter of 2020, Tadweer received 24,651 requests from the residents of Abu Dhabi including 12,789 requests to control nuisance pests and 6,779 requests to control disease-carrying pests. Tadweer used best-in-class pesticides to ensure effective pest prevention throughout the drive. The department also responded to 3,463 requests to control stray animals, and 1,132 requests to control dangerous pests.

Mohamed Mahmood Al Marzouqi, Pest Control Projects Director at Tadweer, said, "Tadweer’s efforts to systematically monitor and control pest infestation in Abu Dhabi articulates our proactive approach to preventing risks related to the proliferation of pests.

"Tadweer’s timely response to public pest control requests is an important factor in the success of our operations, as the centre considers the public a key partner in its efforts to prevent pest infestation and provide a clean, healthy, safe and sustainable environment to all."