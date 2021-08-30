Tadweer awards operational contracts to provide pest control services in Al Ain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre (Tadweer) has signed new operational contracts to provide pest control services in the northern region of Al Ain City.

The centre has awarded contracts worth AED148,224 million which includes an AED74.655 million contract to Alphamed Abu Dhabi to provide pest control services in the sixth sector, and an AED73.569 million contract to Al Nisr Environmental Services and Pest Control to provide pest control services in the seventh sector.

Covering 74 areas in two sectors, the new contracts involve a 574-strong workforce and a fleet of 168 vehicles and 902 pieces of equipment. Its scope includes inspection, follow-up and control measures along with insect surveys, monthly reports and meetings, fines, key performance indicators, field inspections, and vehicle-tracking and database management systems.

The contracted companies will follow monthly implementation plans and scheduled programmes to provide pest control services in Al Ain City. To ensure the effectiveness of control measures, they will step up operations during the seasons when pests proliferate and will offer a variety of services throughout the year.

Dr. Salem Al Kaabi, Director-General of Tadweer, said, "The awarding of new pest-control contracts articulates Tadweer’s efforts to expand its pest-control operations and services to keep up with the latest developments in this sector.

This allows us to align our operations with the strategic plans set by our wise leadership to protect public health in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi."

He added, "At Tadweer, we are committed to meeting the sustainability requirements for pest control operations to ensure public health and safety. Therefore, we appoint best-in-class pest control service providers and maintain the highest transparency and professional standards in our selection process."

The contracted companies will provide pest control services in various areas and facilities across the city of Al Ain including roads, streets, alleys between villas, government departments, schools, government hospitals and clinics, mosques, gardens and public parks, government slaughterhouses and public markets.

The services also target sewage tanks, public sewage network, drainage systems, construction sites of Emirati villas, and waste bins and collection points across all residential, commercial and industrial areas, archaeological sites and museums, public bathrooms, tunnels and bridges.

Tadweer also offers its pest control services to farms, public animal sheds, pet houses, police dog kennels, ponds, swamps, and water bodies.