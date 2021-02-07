Tadweer carries out campsite Clean Up Awareness Drive in collaboration with Abu Dhabi City Municipality and Abu Dhabi Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2021) Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer) has carried out a campsite clean-up awareness drive in collaboration with Abu Dhabi City Municipality and Abu Dhabi Police.

The month-long drive aimed to educate campers about the importance of ensuring the cleanliness of desert campsites and highlighted the negative effects of littering and dumping waste in undesignated areas.

The campaign included various awareness activities to encourage sustainable and environmentally responsible behaviour among campers and sensitise them about the challenges resulting from improper waste disposal on the desert environment.

As part of the campaign agenda, Tadweer and Abu Dhabi City Municipality formed a task force in collaboration with their strategic partners to conduct joint field visits and communicate the campaign's key messages and objectives to the public through various channels.

Furthermore, both entities introduced the target audience to their complimentary services that can be requested by contacting the Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre 800 555.

Dr. Salem Al Kaabi, Director General of Tadweer, said: "In carrying out the campsite clean-up awareness drive for the second year in a row, we aimed to promote the cleanliness of public places and ensure the aesthetic appeal of the emirate.

This supports Abu Dhabi government’s objective of achieving sustainable development as envisaged by Abu Dhabi Environment Vision 2030."

Al Kaabi added: "The clean-up drive focused on promoting sound environmental practices among campers by educating them about safe and eco-friendly waste disposal methods. Such efforts will help us create a clean, and safe environment in the emirate. At Tadweer, we plan to conduct more of these awareness campaigns on a regular basis to ensure a healthy, clean and safe desert environment for all."

Tadweer is the key government entity responsible for all activities related to the development of waste management services in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, including the collection, transportation, treatment and disposal of waste in a safe, efficient and economical manner. The Centre is also tasked with carrying out pest control, educating communities about the significance of protecting the environment, and encouraging them to adopt sound environmental habits to drive sustainable development.