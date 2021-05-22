Tadweer collects 588,425.00 Tons of waste in Q1 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2021) Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer) has collected 588,425.00 tonnes of waste from all regions within the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in the first quarter of 2021, the Centre revealed.

Collected through the waste collection and transportation service providers contracted with Tadweer, this waste includes municipal solid waste (both recyclable and non-recyclable), commercial and industrial waste, mixed solid waste, green waste, construction and demolition waste, animal waste from farms and ranches, slaughterhouse waste, poultry farm waste, fallen stock, used tires, and medical and hazardous waste, among others.

Of this, Tadweer facilities handled 262,380 tonnes of municipal solid waste including 154,410 tonnes of non-recyclable municipal solid waste, 134,104.43 tons of green waste, 7,990 tonnes of construction and demolition waste, 155,436 tonnes of animal waste from farms, 3,265 tons of slaughterhouse and poultry farm waste, and 2,240 tons of fallen stock.

The Centre also collected 15,730 tonnes of bulky waste, 1,332 tonnes of used tires and 5,947 tonnes of other types of waste.

The environmental service providers contracted with Tadweer collect various types of waste from across the emirate of Abu Dhabi and transport it to the Center’s state-of-the-art facilities for treatment, recycling and disposal in line with the highest environmental standards.

Tadweer utilises the latest technologies and solutions in the treatment of the waste collected, such as the production of organic fertilizer from agricultural and biodegradable waste, contributing to the development of the agricultural sector in the emirate.

Dr. Salim Al Kaabi, Director General of Tadweer, said: "To carry forward our achievements last year and contribute to the fulfillment of the emirate’s ambitious Plan Abu Dhabi 2030, Tadweer has stepped up its efforts since the beginning of 2021. In addition to promoting sustainable development, these efforts go a long way in meeting the emirate’s current and future needs in integrated waste management, while encouraging the members of society to adopt an eco-friendly lifestyle that achieves the emirate's long-term vision."

"At Tadweer, we leverage all our capabilities to develop an integrated system for waste collection, transportation and treatment in Abu Dhabi in compliance with the highest technical standards. By applying safe and effective disposal methods in waste management, and processing it into useful inputs for other sectors, we ensure the optimal utilisation of waste, and continually promote environmental sustainability in the emirate.

"Tadweer spares no effort to achieve the national priorities related to the waste management sector in Abu Dhabi by launching several innovative projects and organising virtual workshops and conferences in view of Covid-19 pandemic. These efforts allow us to exceed the expectations of our customers and achieve their happiness, while contributing to the continued advancement of the waste management sector in the emirate," Al Kaabi added.