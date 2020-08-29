Tadweer collects over 1.05 million tons of domestic and farm waste in H1 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2020) Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre, Tadweer, announced that it has collected 1,056,045.50 tons of waste from domestic, small commercial entities as well as farms through its contractors in the first half of 2020 from across various regions of Abu Dhabi.

Collected through the companies contracted with Tadweer to provide waste collection and transportation services, this waste includes municipal solid waste, bulky waste, green waste from residential areas and farms, animal waste from farms, construction and demolition waste collected as part of general waste management contracts, animal carcasses, slaughterhouse waste and used tires.

Of this, waste from residential areas, farms and ranches amounted to 232,169 tons, whereas animal waste from farms stood at 238,955.14 tons. Tadweer also collected 526,007.64 tons of municipal solid waste, 28,833.26 tons of bulky waste, 14,223.22 tons of demolition and construction waste, 6,418.33 tons of animal carcasses, 7,052.74 tons of slaughterhouse waste and 2,386.17 tons of used tires.

Dr Salem Al Kaabi, Director General of Tadweer, said: "Tadweer has stepped up its efforts to ensure the effectiveness of waste management services and facilities in the emirate as part of its priority to create a healthy and safe environment for Abu Dhabi community. This articulates Tadweer’s mandate to support sustainable development and safeguard public health in the emirate in line with the directives of our wise leadership, while contributing to achieving the objectives of Abu Dhabi Plan 2030.

"

"At Tadweer, we implement an integrated waste management system to ensure the efficiency of waste collection, transportation and treatment in accordance with the highest international standards. Furthermore, the Center utilizes the latest machinery and solutions in the treatment, recycling and disposal of waste to prevent any potential risks associated with waste management to both humans and environment.

"Despite the unprecedented challenges faced by the Centre in the first half of 2020 due to COVID-19 outbreak, our teams have made remarkable achievements owing to their high level of preparedness to deal with any emergencies and protect public health and safety through ensuring a clean, healthy and safe environment in the emirate," Al Kaabi added.

Deploying a field team comprising 5,325 personnel equipped with 987 vehicles and 153,000 containers, Tadweer handled an average of 178,150.27 tons of waste every month in the first half of 2020.

In the process, the Centre’s street sweeping machines covered a total distance of 95,100 km, and its waste bins were unloaded 4,112,675 times and washed 566,378 times every month.

Tadweer’s waste management contracts are valued at AED2.4 billion over 5 years, and services covering 7 regions in Abu Dhabi include collection& transportation, street sweeping, public area cleaning as well as pest control.