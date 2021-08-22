Tadweer completes several vital projects in H1 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2021) Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre (Tadweer) has successfully delivered a host of vital projects in the first half of 2021, covering a wide range of service sectors including waste collection and transport, pest control, projects and facilities, and tariff and licensing.

The timely completion of these strategic projects and services has helped the Emirate ramp up its integrated waste management sector, validating Tadweer’s tireless efforts to ensure social well-being and environmental sustainability.

By 2030, the Department is aiming to achieve 85 percent treatment of municipal solid waste, commercial and industrial waste, demolition and construction waste, farm and ranch waste and fallen stock, and 100 percent treatment of hazardous and medical waste.

During the first few months of 2021, the Department treated 23,361.82 tonnes of municipal solid waste, 692,623.73 tonnes of commercial and industrial waste, 1,307,841.94 tonnes of construction and demolition waste, 14,957.17 tonnes of farm and ranch waste, 4,289.1 tonnes of fallen stock, and 47,248.66 tonnes of hazardous and medical waste.

The department’s key achievements in the first half of 2021 included the efficient handling of waste generated by COVID-19 treatment according to the highest professional standards, the opening of three medical waste incinerators in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, the launch of a fallen stock treatment facility in Abu Dhabi and the expansion of the tire recycling plant to include Madinat Zayed in Al Dhafra region.

Meanwhile, the Waste Collection and Transportation Projects Department at Tadweer implemented several innovative initiatives in the first half of this year. Notable among them are the opening of the organic waste composting unit in Abu Dhabi city, and several civic amenities for recyclable waste across Abu Dhabi mainland.

The Department also handled an average monthly volume of 270,109.78 tonnes of bulky waste, 252,735.97 tonnes of animal waste from farms and ranches, 4,847.13 tonnes of fallen stock, 8,713.90 tonnes of used tires, 942,147.45 tonnes of municipal solid waste, 375,424.76 tonnes of green waste, 1,700,592.56 tonnes of construction and demolition waste and 19,492.

30 tonnes of slaughterhouse waste.

Furthermore, the Department deployed 154,601 waste bins in each area under its operation and unloaded them 4,144,619 times on average. Its automatic sweeping machines covered a total distance of 119,787 kilometers, while the waste bins were washed 572,020 times.

Falah Mohamed Al Ahbabi, Chairman of Tadweer, said, "Tadweer’s achievements and initiatives have boosted the community’s confidence in its work. The Centre’s strategy is focused on offering best-in-class services to the community in line with our wise leadership’s vision."

Al Ahbabi added, "The successes and achievements made by Tadweer articulate the Emirate’s futuristic vision of integrated waste management to meet the evolving requirements of different regions, while enhancing the quality of services to residents and creating a safe and sustainable environment."

In H1 2021, the Licensing, Tariff and Customer Service Department at Tadweer completed several key e-Services and projects, including the launch of Pest Control E-Contract System, the dashboard on waste reduction and diversion, and integration with Abu Dhabi’s payment gateway and digital document services of Department of Health - Abu Dhabi.

The Department also launched a set of standard work procedures for the electronic manifest and non-hazardous waste, and drafted a proposal on introducing permits for importing waste from outside the emirate to support the development a circular economy in Abu Dhabi.

The department also issued 1,564 licenses and permits in the first half of the year, in addition to licensing 4,605 vehicles.

The Department also handled 44,963 cases it received through the joint government customer contact centre.

Dr. Salem Al Kaabi, Director General of Tadweer, said, "The achievements made by Tadweer since the beginning of this year have been truly remarkable by all measures and will inspire us to continue the momentum into the rest of the year."

He added, "Preserving the aesthetic appeal of the Emirate is our shared responsibility. At Tadweer, we play a key role in achieving Abu Dhabi Government's directions in this regard to ensure the well-being of society."