UrduPoint.com

Tadweer Completes Several Vital Projects In H1 2021

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 06:45 PM

Tadweer completes several vital projects in H1 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2021) Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre (Tadweer) has successfully delivered a host of vital projects in the first half of 2021, covering a wide range of service sectors including waste collection and transport, pest control, projects and facilities, and tariff and licensing.

The timely completion of these strategic projects and services has helped the Emirate ramp up its integrated waste management sector, validating Tadweer’s tireless efforts to ensure social well-being and environmental sustainability.

By 2030, the Department is aiming to achieve 85 percent treatment of municipal solid waste, commercial and industrial waste, demolition and construction waste, farm and ranch waste and fallen stock, and 100 percent treatment of hazardous and medical waste.

During the first few months of 2021, the Department treated 23,361.82 tonnes of municipal solid waste, 692,623.73 tonnes of commercial and industrial waste, 1,307,841.94 tonnes of construction and demolition waste, 14,957.17 tonnes of farm and ranch waste, 4,289.1 tonnes of fallen stock, and 47,248.66 tonnes of hazardous and medical waste.

The department’s key achievements in the first half of 2021 included the efficient handling of waste generated by COVID-19 treatment according to the highest professional standards, the opening of three medical waste incinerators in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, the launch of a fallen stock treatment facility in Abu Dhabi and the expansion of the tire recycling plant to include Madinat Zayed in Al Dhafra region.

Meanwhile, the Waste Collection and Transportation Projects Department at Tadweer implemented several innovative initiatives in the first half of this year. Notable among them are the opening of the organic waste composting unit in Abu Dhabi city, and several civic amenities for recyclable waste across Abu Dhabi mainland.

The Department also handled an average monthly volume of 270,109.78 tonnes of bulky waste, 252,735.97 tonnes of animal waste from farms and ranches, 4,847.13 tonnes of fallen stock, 8,713.90 tonnes of used tires, 942,147.45 tonnes of municipal solid waste, 375,424.76 tonnes of green waste, 1,700,592.56 tonnes of construction and demolition waste and 19,492.

30 tonnes of slaughterhouse waste.

Furthermore, the Department deployed 154,601 waste bins in each area under its operation and unloaded them 4,144,619 times on average. Its automatic sweeping machines covered a total distance of 119,787 kilometers, while the waste bins were washed 572,020 times.

Falah Mohamed Al Ahbabi, Chairman of Tadweer, said, "Tadweer’s achievements and initiatives have boosted the community’s confidence in its work. The Centre’s strategy is focused on offering best-in-class services to the community in line with our wise leadership’s vision."

Al Ahbabi added, "The successes and achievements made by Tadweer articulate the Emirate’s futuristic vision of integrated waste management to meet the evolving requirements of different regions, while enhancing the quality of services to residents and creating a safe and sustainable environment."

In H1 2021, the Licensing, Tariff and Customer Service Department at Tadweer completed several key e-Services and projects, including the launch of Pest Control E-Contract System, the dashboard on waste reduction and diversion, and integration with Abu Dhabi’s payment gateway and digital document services of Department of Health - Abu Dhabi.

The Department also launched a set of standard work procedures for the electronic manifest and non-hazardous waste, and drafted a proposal on introducing permits for importing waste from outside the emirate to support the development a circular economy in Abu Dhabi.

The department also issued 1,564 licenses and permits in the first half of the year, in addition to licensing 4,605 vehicles.

The Department also handled 44,963 cases it received through the joint government customer contact centre.

Dr. Salem Al Kaabi, Director General of Tadweer, said, "The achievements made by Tadweer since the beginning of this year have been truly remarkable by all measures and will inspire us to continue the momentum into the rest of the year."

He added, "Preserving the aesthetic appeal of the Emirate is our shared responsibility. At Tadweer, we play a key role in achieving Abu Dhabi Government's directions in this regard to ensure the well-being of society."

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi Vehicles Salem All From Government

Recent Stories

UAEU reveals futuristic pavilion at Expo 2020 Duba ..

UAEU reveals futuristic pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

16 minutes ago
 16,003 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

16,003 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 Dubai&#039;s Supreme Energy Council encourages par ..

Dubai&#039;s Supreme Energy Council encourages participation in Emirates Energy ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Community Development standarises dist ..

Ministry of Community Development standarises distance education at People of De ..

2 hours ago
 Spanish PM thanks UAE for help in evacuating Spani ..

Spanish PM thanks UAE for help in evacuating Spanish citizens from Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 FNC, PAM discuss parliamentary ties

FNC, PAM discuss parliamentary ties

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.