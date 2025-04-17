Open Menu

Tadweer Group, China’s SFECO To Explore Green Building Materials Facility In Abu Dhabi

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Tadweer Group, China’s SFECO to explore green building materials facility in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) Tadweer Group has signed an agreement with China’s SFECO Group to explore the development of a manufacturing facility in Abu Dhabi that will convert industrial solid waste into green building materials.

The agreement supports Tadweer Group’s commitment to unlocking the value of waste and fostering circular economy practices in line with Abu Dhabi’s wider sustainability objectives. The facility would utilise SFECO’s world-leading mineralisation and low-carbon cement technologies to transform industrial waste into sustainable construction materials for the local market.

Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of Tadweer Group, commented, “This agreement reflects our ongoing strategy to forge international partnerships that bring innovative, scalable waste-to-value solutions to the UAE.

Working with SFECO allows us to explore advanced technologies that could support our ambition to lead in sustainable industrial waste management while contributing to the nation’s green growth.”

A joint working committee will now be formed to assess the viability of the project and shape the scope of future collaboration between the two parties, with the intention of progressing towards a definitive agreement subject to feasibility outcomes.

This partnership forms part of Tadweer Group’s broader mission to advance integrated waste management through strategic investments and technology transfer, supporting the UAE’s journey towards net zero and a more circular economy.

Related Topics

Technology China UAE Abu Dhabi Lead Market Agreement

Recent Stories

Khushi Kapoor confirms her relationship with Vedan ..

Khushi Kapoor confirms her relationship with Vedang Raina

35 minutes ago
 UAE, Kenya discuss enhancing bilateral relations, ..

UAE, Kenya discuss enhancing bilateral relations, regional security

36 minutes ago
 Ivo Oliveira makes it back-to-back UAE wins at Gir ..

Ivo Oliveira makes it back-to-back UAE wins at Giro d’Abruzzo

36 minutes ago
 ALECSO awards Arab cultural merit to Sharjah Ruler

ALECSO awards Arab cultural merit to Sharjah Ruler

1 hour ago
 ADNOC Drilling awarded $1.63 billion, five-year In ..

ADNOC Drilling awarded $1.63 billion, five-year Integrated Drilling Services con ..

2 hours ago
 Mubadala announces $600 million investment in Nord ..

Mubadala announces $600 million investment in Nord Anglia Education

2 hours ago
Minister of Justice, Spanish Ambassador discuss st ..

Minister of Justice, Spanish Ambassador discuss strengthening cooperation

2 hours ago
 Sharjah School Librarians Conference calls for har ..

Sharjah School Librarians Conference calls for harnessing technology, community ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Syria on Eva ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Syria on Evacuation Day

3 hours ago
 Bank of Korea holds key interest rate unchanged

Bank of Korea holds key interest rate unchanged

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East