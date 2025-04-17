Tadweer Group, China’s SFECO to explore green building materials facility in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) Tadweer Group has signed an agreement with China’s SFECO Group to explore the development of a manufacturing facility in Abu Dhabi that will convert industrial solid waste into green building materials.

The agreement supports Tadweer Group’s commitment to unlocking the value of waste and fostering circular economy practices in line with Abu Dhabi’s wider sustainability objectives. The facility would utilise SFECO’s world-leading mineralisation and low-carbon cement technologies to transform industrial waste into sustainable construction materials for the local market.

Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of Tadweer Group, commented, “This agreement reflects our ongoing strategy to forge international partnerships that bring innovative, scalable waste-to-value solutions to the UAE.

Working with SFECO allows us to explore advanced technologies that could support our ambition to lead in sustainable industrial waste management while contributing to the nation’s green growth.”

A joint working committee will now be formed to assess the viability of the project and shape the scope of future collaboration between the two parties, with the intention of progressing towards a definitive agreement subject to feasibility outcomes.

This partnership forms part of Tadweer Group’s broader mission to advance integrated waste management through strategic investments and technology transfer, supporting the UAE’s journey towards net zero and a more circular economy.