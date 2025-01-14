- Home
Tadweer Group Launches Its First Youth Council And Ambassador Programme During EcoWASTE 2025
Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2025 | 07:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2025) Tadweer Group has announced the launch of its first Youth Council and Ambassador programme, designed to empower the voices of young talents within the organisation.
The announcement of the Youth Council was made during the 11th EcoWASTE Exhibition and Conference, for which Tadweer Group is a Strategic Partner and co-host.
Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO, Tadweer Group, commented, “We believe that the future of sustainable innovation is rooted in empowering young voices. The launch of our Youth Council marks a pivotal step in fostering a culture of leadership, creativity, and collaboration among the talented youth within our organisation. By equipping the next generation with opportunities to lead impactful projects and represent Tadweer Group on global platforms, we are not only investing in their growth but also strengthening our commitment to the UAE's vision for a sustainable and innovative future.”
Abdulwahed Juma, Executive Director of Communications and Awareness at Tadweer Group, and Chair of the Youth Council, stated, “At Tadweer Group, we prioritise shaping young minds and talents as pioneers of the next generation. By launching our first Youth Council, we are taking a bold leap forward in harnessing our passionate team to unlock the value of waste. This milestone is a catalyst for our young ambassadors to represent Tadweer Group on a global stage, and we look forward to witnessing our Youth Council’s successes as they contribute to tomorrow’s sustainable world.
”
The Council will serve as a dynamic platform for UAE nationals to lead innovative projects, engage in key events, and represent Tadweer Group on both national and international stages as Ambassadors for the organisation. The 10 members were selected as part of a comprehensive and competitive evaluation process, and will be assigned multiple high level assignments in support of the organisation’s transformation journey.
From key projects and partnerships to international events, the Ambassadors of the Council will pave the way for youth in sustainability and promote a circular economy by unlocking the value of waste.
The organisation empowers its younger talents, as the leaders of tomorrow, through training and development opportunities including the Youth Council. In addition, Tadweer Group is providing a platform for the Ambassadors to exchange insights and engage in vital discussions on how to shape a sustainable future as the next generation of experts.
EcoWASTE is taking place until 16th January at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), as part of the World Future Energy Summit during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.
