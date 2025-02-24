Open Menu

Tadweer Group To Launch Region’s First AI-driven Integrated Waste Management Platform

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2025 | 08:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) Tadweer Group, a leader in revolutionising waste and unlocking its value, has partnered with FAMS Technologies to launch the region’s first AI-Integrated Waste Management Platform.

This platform represents a transformative shift in how waste is managed, bringing the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the internet of Things (IoT) into every stage of the waste management process.

The platform also offers a fully integrated solution that streamlines the entire waste lifecycle—optimising operations, reducing environmental impact, and promoting greater efficiency.

Khalid Al Faheem, Senior Spokesperson, Tadweer Group, commented, "Harnessing AI and IoT to modernize waste management is a game-changer for our industry. This platform not only enhances operational efficiency but also reinforces our sustainability commitment, aligning with Abu Dhabi’s vision for a greener future. Our partnership with FAMS Technologies is a testament to our dedication to collaborating with like-minded entities to pioneer smart solutions that benefit both the environment and the community."

The platform begins with AI-driven analytics to strategically plan waste collection, focusing on data-backed route optimization, vehicle deployment, and scheduling.

This not only maximizes operational efficiency but also reduces carbon emissions and ensures full compliance with environmental regulations. By accurately predicting waste generation patterns, resources can be aligned effectively, leading to significant cost savings and improved service delivery.

During waste collection, the platform provides real-time navigation support for drivers while enabling supervisors to oversee operations through advanced mobile tools. This ensures full transparency, accountability, and adaptability, allowing the system to quickly respond to any changes or disruptions.
Post-collection, the platform tracks waste as it moves through landfills and recycling centers, capturing real-time data on waste identification, landfill diversion rates, and recycling efficiency. These insights empower decision-makers to continuously refine strategies, enhance sustainability metrics, and reduce the overall environmental footprint.

This initiative highlights Tadweer Group's dedication to innovation and its leadership role in creating smarter, more sustainable urban solutions. The partnership with FAMS Technologies ensures that Abu Dhabi remains at the forefront of pioneering waste management innovations, setting new standards for the region.

