Tadweer Highlights Contribution To Disinfecting Abu Dhabi's Public Spaces During Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2020) Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre (Tadweer) today highlighted the significant contribution of its team during and after the national disinfection programme in Abu Dhabi.

Ever since the COVID-19 outbreak, Tadweer teams have carried out an intensive disinfection drive in public areas to prevent the spread of the pandemic and support the Abu Dhabi Government’s continued efforts to protect public health and safety in the emirate.

To support those efforts, the centre put in place an effective action plan that covered targeted areas across the emirate. It deployed a 972-strong task force of disinfection specialists, engineers, supervisors, technicians, cleaners and administrative staff. Working for ten hours a day, the team completed a total of 1.8 million hours over 227 days till 8th November, 2020.

As part of the drive, Tadweer teams cleaned and sanitised 229 areas and neighbourhoods across the three regions of Abu Dhabi using the latest equipment, technologies, and disinfectants.

The team used 2.08 million litres of disinfectants, an average of 12,000 litres per day, which are approved by relevant domestic and international authorities and safe for both humans and the environment.

A total distance of 485,000 kilometres (kms) or an average distance of 2,050kms per day, was covered by the disinfection drive, and Tadweer provided its team with 136 vehicles and equipment fitted with the latest technology to support the field operations.

Furthermore, 250 million litres of water, or a daily average of 1.1 million litres, was used to ensure the completion of cleaning and sanitisation at various sites and facilities in a record time.

Dr. Salem Al Kaabi, Director-General of Tadweer, said, "Through its active participation in the national disinfection programme, Tadweer has significantly contributed to the positive results.

"Ever since the COVID-19 outbreak was reported, we have rolled out prompt action plans that allowed our field and administrative teams to complete the disinfection operations in a well-organised manner.

"We are proud of the outstanding role played by our teams throughout the programme, which demonstrates their commitment and dedication towards protecting the lives of the people in the UAE. Such efforts articulate Tadweer’s strategic objectives of ensuring a clean, safe, healthy, and sustainable environment for all," Al Kaabi added.

Tadweer is also tasked with carrying out pest control, educating communities about the significance of protecting the environment, and encouraging them to adopt sound environmental habits to drive sustainable development.

