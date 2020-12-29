Tadweer hosts virtual workshop on eTendering System for Pest Control Services

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2020) The Licensing, Tariff and Customer Service Department at Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre (Tadweer) today hosted a virtual workshop on its eTendering system for pest control services in Abu Dhabi Emirate.

Held as part of the Centre’s sustained efforts to enhance its tendering procedures, the workshop gave Tadweer an opportunity to highlight the measures taken to improve the monitoring and evaluation of the department’s performance, and to limit the provision of pest control services to authorised companies only.

This move supports the Center’s strategy to develop an integrated pest control system in the Emirate in line with the objectives of Abu Dhabi Environment Vision 2030.

Designed to improve the quality of services provided by pest control service providers, the electronic tendering system helps maintain important data and records related to pest infestation, treatment and control within the centre in line with the highest standards.

This will allow the Centre to create a comprehensive database, perform strategic analysis and make future decisions with high level of professionalism and accuracy.

Targeting all establishments operating in pest control service domain in Abu Dhabi, the workshop introduced the participants to important details related to the new electronic system, its key features, and user requirements and guidelines.

The virtual session also highlighted the importance of eTendering in fostering environmental awareness among the targeted audiences as well as promoting better communication between customers and pest control service providers.

In addition to collecting vital statistical data related to pesticide consumption, infested areas, infestation level, and the quality of services provided to customers, the system provides key information on the materials used in the event of pesticide poisoning, ensuring the highest safety, health, and environmental standards in the use of different types of pesticides.

Hussain Ahmad Al Amoudi, Acting Director of Licensing, Tariff and Customer Service Department at Tadweer, said: "This workshop articulates Tadweer’s continued efforts to achieve the best outcomes from our pest control services. The use of latest technologies, internationally validated methods, and specialised workforce allow Tadweer to achieve the highest level of customer satisfaction and service excellence in pest control service delivery.

Through continued improvements in our integrated pest control management system, Tadweer aims to fulfil its vision of enhancing environmental sustainability in Abu Dhabi."

"The new system will enhance the efficiency of control processes across our pest control operations through providing important data on pest infestation and pesticide consumption. In addition to ensuring the rights of both service providers and customers, the system will drive continuous improvement in the level of services provided throughout the emirate. Furthermore, we aim to create a competitive marketplace for companies operating in pest control sector through classifying specialised companies and excluding unauthorised vendors.

"We are confident that the new electronic system will go a long way in improving the level of services, identifying infested areas and delivering improved efficiencies through promoting the use of safe and environmentally friendly pesticides in correct proportions. This will contribute to protecting the health and safety of both humans and animals, while ensuring a sustainable environment for the present and future generations," Al Amoudi added.